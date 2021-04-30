Credicorp’s (BAP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

