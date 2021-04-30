Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

CACC stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.79. The company had a trading volume of 223,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,838. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.99.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

