Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.17 ($115.49).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN traded down €0.63 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €86.84 ($102.16). The company had a trading volume of 2,074,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.91 and a 200 day moving average of €81.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.