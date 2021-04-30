Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.17 ($115.49).

EPA SAN traded down €0.63 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €86.84 ($102.16). The company had a trading volume of 2,074,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.91 and a 200 day moving average of €81.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit