Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 3,724,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.