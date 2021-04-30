Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $677.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.25. Tesla has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

