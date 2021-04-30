Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

