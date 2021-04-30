Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$10.03. 372,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 922,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

