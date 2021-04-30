Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

