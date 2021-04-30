Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Kirby stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

