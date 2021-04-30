Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

