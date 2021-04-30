Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $114.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $115.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

