Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $348,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit