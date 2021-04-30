Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $348,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

