Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,848,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESE opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

