Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $187.96 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

