CSFB Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$35.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.60.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$35.61. 161,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.91.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,370.07. Insiders have acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last 90 days.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.