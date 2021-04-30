CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

CUBE opened at $41.93 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

