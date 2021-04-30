Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.