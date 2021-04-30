Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,455 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 557,343 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after acquiring an additional 165,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

