Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms have commented on SU. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

