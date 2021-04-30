Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.76

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.76 and last traded at $127.76, with a volume of 1235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.