Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Up 4.1%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.81. 936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

