Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Up 4.1%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.81. 936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit