CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 998,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $610.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

