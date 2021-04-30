D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

