D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.41.

NYSE:DHI traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

