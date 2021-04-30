DA Davidson Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

