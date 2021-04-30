DA Davidson Comments on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

