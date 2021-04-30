DA Davidson Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $26.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $24.90 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $580.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.42. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

