Danakali (LON:DNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Danakali (LON:DNK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DNK stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 12,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. Danakali has a 52-week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

