Danakali (LON:DNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Danakali (LON:DNK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
DNK stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 12,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. Danakali has a 52-week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
Danakali Company Profile
