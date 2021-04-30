Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.89

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.89 ($64.58) and traded as high as €58.30 ($68.59). Danone shares last traded at €57.90 ($68.12), with a volume of 1,241,161 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

