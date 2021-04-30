DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $3.4633 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

