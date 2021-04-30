DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $378.43. 13,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.95 and its 200 day moving average is $357.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

