DeDora Capital Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $232.25. The stock had a trading volume of 215,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $628.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

