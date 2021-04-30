Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Up 390.0% in April

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPDW opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Deep Down has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.