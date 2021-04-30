Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 702,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,930. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.