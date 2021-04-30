Denali Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

