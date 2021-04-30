Denali Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE FFG opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.