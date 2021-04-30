Denali Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

