Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

