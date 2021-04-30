Denali Advisors LLC Sells 46,100 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Sterling Bancorp worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

SBT opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

