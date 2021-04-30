Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

DSGN opened at $24.80 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

