Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €41.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.98 ($43.51).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.91 and a 200-day moving average of €31.42. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

