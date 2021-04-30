Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.87.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $171.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2,925.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Landstar System by 20.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.