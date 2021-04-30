Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $24.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 51,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

