Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

