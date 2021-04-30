Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $235.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

