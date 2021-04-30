Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.40 ($8.71).

LHA stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit