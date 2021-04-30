Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.40 ($8.71).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.