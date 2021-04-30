Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 57.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHA. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Friday, hitting €10.59 ($12.46). The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

