Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.55

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 43771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.16%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.
