Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 204,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.00.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.