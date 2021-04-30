Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 204,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.