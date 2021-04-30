Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

DWNI traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Thursday, reaching €45.01 ($52.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,315 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit