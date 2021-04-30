Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Thursday, reaching €45.01 ($52.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,315 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.